Maryam says Sharif family to remain united

LAHORE (TLTP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Sharif family is united and will remain so.

“Shallow people have been making the same predictions for the past 30 years. This family is united and will remain united,” she said, while talking to the media persons outside an accountability court where she went to meet and express solidarity with her uncle, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, and his son, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, who were presented before the court during a hearing.of the money laundering and assets beyond means references.

The two were produced before the court from Kot Lakhpat Jail in an armoured vehicle under tight security.

According to party sources, Maryam took Shehbaz into confidence over the current political situation, and also took instructions regarding the Gilgit-Baltistan election campaign.

The two leaders also discussed Ayaz Sadiq’s recent controversial statement made in the National Assembly.

This was her first meeting with the PML-N president since his arrest.

Replying to a journalist’s question about being brought to the court in an armoured vehicle, Shehbaz Sharif said “it is cruelty of the highest order, but it does not matter”.

Maryam Nawaz also condemned the act as reprehensible.

“The terror that has befallen the government is of no one else’s making but of a democratic leadership,” she said.

“They will have to suffer for the standard they are setting. Next year would be the year of general elections. The PML-N will also win elections in Gilgit-Baltistan,” she said.