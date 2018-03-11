Maryam, Shehbaz to address public rallies today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz will address separate public rallies today.

According to PML-N sources all the preparations were finalized in Jinnah Stadium of Gujranwala and tight security arrangements were finalized where Shehbaz Sharif will address the public rally.

CM Shehbaz Sharif is likely to reach the venue around 3pm and workers of the party started arriving.

Further, leader of PML-N Maryam Nawaz will also address the party’s social media workers’ convention in Rawalpindi’s Fawara Chowk vicinity and the traffic will remain closed in the area.

