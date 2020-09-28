Maryam: Shehbaz arrested for his loyalty with brother

LAHORE (NNI): Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested because he remained “loyal” and “committed” to his brother Nawaz Sharif, despite serious efforts to separate them.

“Not only he didn’t leave his brother but remained loyal and committed to him and his cause,” Maryam said at a fiery press conference in Lahore.

The opposition leader was arrested from the Lahore High Court after his bail plea was rejected Monday morning.

She lamented the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif said that for the first time in the history of the country the Leader of opposition in the National Assembly has been arrested for the second time.

“Not a single penny of corruption is proved against Shehbaz Sharif,

whose family is involved in business activities since 1930,” the PML-N leader said adding that even top courts had termed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of political engineering in the country.

“Even his family is being targeted with wife and daughters declared absconders and son, Hamza Shehbaz put behind bars,” she said and added that even such tactics could not break his loyalty towards his brother as he openly announced to stood alongside Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for the sake of accountability but for standing by Nawaz Sharif. “He stood by his brother unwaveringly,” she said. She said that the opposition leader has been punished for his loyalty to his brother. “Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is the result of NAB-Niazi nexus,” said the PML-N Vice-president. She also questioned the process of accountability.

She said that the PML-N president had openly said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were within the constitutional and legal limits.

Shehbaz believed the “politics of reconciliation” was better but he always stood by his brother and accepted his decisions, Maryam added.

She said that the younger Sharif had personal opinion that reconciliatory politics is a better option, however, when Nawaz Sharif decides on anything, he is the one who accepts it at first.

“Shehbaz Sharif is and will remain our leader,” she said but added that PML-N is not restricted to Punjab province only as it has also roots in other parts of the country.

She announced that arrests of the PML-N president or Maryam Nawaz will now not hinder movement against the incumbent government, that has defamed the state institutions more than anyone else. The PML-N vice president has said that the party would not split into two factions.

Maryam Nawaz said that inflation was at its peak due to the failure of the government, warning that everything would be out of control of the PML-N if Imran Khan was backed. She said that many leaders including Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal had been arrested but they failed to break the PML-N.

Speaking about the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, she said, “I request the nation to keep an eye on GB elections.”