‘Maryam should go to jail’: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a scathing attack on Maryam, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry demanded that “Maryam should go to jail” as she is speaking against institutions despite being on bail.

Fawad, in a press conference on Monday, said that it was the mistake of people in powerful quarters that such people have been “imposed” on the country and reiterated that “their next target will be against certain army personnel”. The PTI leader reprimanded Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and asked in what capacity he was still in office. “The people have rejected them.”

Fawad then asked the Supreme Court to announce its verdict on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi’s petition as the province has been “without a government from the last three months”. Taking over the presser, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that coalition rulers will get an NRO II. “We have given a message to the neutrals: Decide for the people. It’s been three months and Pakistan is in a bad condition,” she said.

