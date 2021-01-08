Maryam slams PM remarks

KARACHI (TLTP): PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for telling Hazara community mourners he won’t be blackmailed into visiting Quetta.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Maryam said she had “never seen such a display of ignorance and ego in my entire life”.

She went on to show pictures of children sitting with placards, and asked the Premier if he thought they were ‘blackmailers’.

The PML-N leader said the Premier had stunned the entire nation with his remarks, asking if he would think the same way had it been his family.

She alleged it is the prime minister who had associated a condition to the burials, and not the mourners. “Isn’t their [Hazara coal miners’] life worth anything?” she asked. “If there was a security threat then you should have thought a hundred times before getting ‘selected’,” the PML-N leader stated referring to the reason given by the interior minister’s regarding the PM’s visit.