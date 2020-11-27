Maryam spent jail term with VVIP protocol: Fayyaz Chohan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Aurangzeb has spent jail term with VVIP protocol.

Addressing the press conference in Lahore, the minister said that PML-N remained in power for 10 years but they didn’t take any step to improve the condition of the jails.

Fayyaz Chohan said that Maryam Nawaz used to make tea, coffee and sandwich for herself while she was also allowed to order food from jail cafe. The PML-N leader was provided with well furnished washroom, he told.

The minister further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan had spent few weeks in the jail and now, he is assisting the government in ensuring better facilities to the prisoners.

We have directed the jail authorities to not have inhumane behavior with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, he stated.