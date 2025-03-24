Maryam suspends Jinnah Hospital principal, MS over complaints

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conducted a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, where she found several shortcomings in the hospital’s administration.

Following a series of complaints from patients and their attendants regarding the unavailability of free medicines and essential medical tests, the chief minister took strict action, ordering the immediate suspension of the hospital’s principal and medical superintendent (MS).

The CM’s sudden arrival at Jinnah Hospital exposed critical issues in the healthcare facility. During her inspection of the medicine store, she discovered that medicines were available in stock, yet patients in the emergency ward were being deprived of them. Expressing strong displeasure over the mismanagement, she reprimanded the hospital staff and authorities for failing to provide essential medical aid to those in need.

While interacting with patients and their families in the emergency ward, Maryam Nawaz inquired about the availability of medicines and medical tests. Many patients expressed their grievances, stating that they were forced to purchase medicines from outside despite hospital policies ensuring free medication.

Upon witnessing the situation firsthand, the chief minister took immediate action, holding hospital authorities accountable. She assured patients that the government is committed to improving public healthcare facilities and will not tolerate any mismanagement that affects patient welfare.