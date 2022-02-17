Maryam taunts NAB for ‘running away’ rather than giving proofs in court

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Hitting out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for seeking from the court a month’s time to change its prosecutor, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that had there not be a bad intention behind filing of the case against her, the bureau would have given proofs to the court today against her.

Talking to the media outside a court in Islamabad, she said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Today, she added, when the court asked the NAB to present proofs, the latter preferred to seek an extension. She went on to add that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be locked in one of the rooms of the PM House since whenever he stepped out of it, he made the country a laughing stock all over the world with his steps.

She said not only the country’s economy had been hit hard by his decisions, but now the situation was such that the countries with which Pakistan had earlier cordial ties were no more friendly towards us.

“When Mohsin Beg, a journalist, was your friend, and who had donated Rs1 billion to your party, everything was fine. Now, all of a sudden he is not on your good books, but is your enemy,” she wondered.

Maryam said she pitied Imran Khan because of state of his mind. “Mr. Imran, there is a long list of your crimes. You levied heavy taxes on the people; you used the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for settling scores with your political opponents,” she said, and added when she would visit the UK to inquire after her ailing mother, the PTI workers would hoot her, pass remarks at her. “They even once stormed the ICU to take pictures of my mother,” she recalled with tears in her eyes.

“The moral standards which you have set for yourself and your family should also have been the same for my mother,” she wished. PML-N vice president was of the view that under the present government, Pakistan was going downhill with each passing day. “Now whether these are opposition parties or those part of the coalition federal government, everybody will have to play its part so that the masses could get rid of this government,” she emphasized.

Maryam Nawaz termed the hike in petroleum products prices shameful. The PML-N leader said that inflation, lawlessness and terrorism are returning to the country during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maryam said he (Imran Khan) is the only PM who travels from Bani Gala to PM House on a helicopter. The premier has done nothing except misusing government expenses to take revenge from his opponents, she alleged.

The PML-N leader revealed that PTI ministers personally attacked her to please their PM. “You are not a king of any state that we cannot condemn your acts. If you do something that is not in the interest of the country, you will face criticism,” she clarified.

Maryam further warned that the opposition parties won’t let the PTI leadership leave Pakistan.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has conducted a hearing on pleas of Maryam Nawaz and others against their sentences in Avenfield reference. During the proceedings, new prosecutor Azhar Siddiqui requested the court to grant him 8-week time for preparation of the case. “I will try my best to prepare myself for the case within four weeks,” he said.

Subsequently, the court has granted four-week time to the new prosecutor and adjourned the hearing until March 21. An accountability court on July 06, 2018 had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year in jail respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the NAB.

NAB’s prosecutor had argued law turns onus of proof on accused after ownership of flats [by Sharifs] has been established. He said, “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.” NAB prosecutor further added Sharifs had not registered ‘Calibri font’ trust deed in UK. He said, “Maryam Nawaz crafted this trust deed and declared his brother beneficial owner.”