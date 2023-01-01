Maryam to return home on Saturday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would leave London on January 26 and reach Lahore on January 28, Saturday night at 8 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said that with the prayers of the people, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was returning home after recovering from surgery. The minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their prayers and good wishes.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the appointment of caretaker chief minister Punjab was made according to the constitution and law and now there would be elections and not the selection in the province.

Imran Khan was worried over Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as caretaker chief minister because this was not done by witchcraft but according to the constitution and law, she said in a tweet on Monday. She termed Imran a ‘foreign agent’ who used $3 millions funds of Shaukat Khanum hospital for business purpose. She also criticized Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman for imposing Usman Buzdar on the people of Punjab. The minister rejecting the PTI’s criticism over caretaker chief minister’s appointment said now there would be elections in Punjab and no longer selection as done in 2018.