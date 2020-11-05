Maryam urges GB people not to vote for turncoats

SKARDU (TLTP): Kicking off her election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz urged the people not to vote for those who change their loyalties.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu, the PML-N leader said: “Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties. Those who deceive their party do not deserve your votes.”

“How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you?” she questioned, slamming turncoats. She said that politicking has changed and those who remain loyal to their party and aren’t sell-outs, deserve votes.

“I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties,” she said.

Blaming the incumbent government for the sugar and wheat crises, Maryam recalled the Premier’s promise of 10 million jobs. “Has any youth in Skardu found employment? Did he (Imran Khan) fulfill his promise to provide housing?” she asked the people.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of granting provisional provincial status to strategically-located GB after the polls, Maryam said the people were well aware of his “fake promise” and will not buy into it.

She urged the people of Skardu to send the “lying premier” home. “He is about to go. The last push will be given by the people of GB,” she claimed

Maryam said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got highways and universities built in GB. The people of the region know well that he keeps the promises he makes, she maintained. She said they respect the Pakistan Army with all their heart.