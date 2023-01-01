Maryam warns CJP against ‘following’ Imran

KASUR (Agencies): PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday advised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to not “follow” PTI Chairman Imran Khan, claiming that the latter had later turned his back on those “facilitating” him.

Addressing a party rally in Kasur, she said: “The courts are taking suo motu notice today on the words of this madman (Imran). So I want to tell you, with great respect, Umar Ata Bandial sahab do not follow after this man. He has used every facilitator of his and later turned on them.” Maryam said the country’s situation would not have deteriorated to this extent if the CJP had “punished” Imran for violating the Constitution at the time of the no-confidence vote.

“The nation is asking why someone who committed such a serious crime was let go scot free,” she said. Maryam also questioned why the CJP only took notice of matters concerning the Constitution when Imran talked about them. The PML-N chief organiser alleged that Imran was being currently “facilitated” by a few judges.

Lashing out at former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Asif Khosa, she alleged their children were present in the visitor’s gallery on the day of the verdict against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case and “were celebrating that Nawaz Sharif was about to be disqualified”.

Referring to comments made by CJP Bandial earlier this week regarding queues for subsidised wheat and the cost of elections during the SC hearing on postponement of polls in Punjab, she said: “There are long lines for wheat in the country but look closely […] there are longer lines of those seeking justice.