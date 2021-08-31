Maryam’s lawyer requests new date for hearing

ISLAMABAD (APP): The counsel for PML-N’s Vince President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Cap. (reted) Safdar on Tuesday filed application to fix his clients’ appeal in Avenfield property reference after September 3.

Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz adopted the stance that the court had fixed September 3, as a date to hear the appeals.

He said that that he was on leave from August 16, to September 3, and thus prayed the court to fix another date for hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would hear appeals of the two accused tomorrow against their imprisonment sentence in Avenfield Property reference.