Masarrat expresses concern over systematic genocide of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed his deep concern over the gruesome killings and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, while referring to the unabated killing spree in IIOJK, said that it was a matter of grave concern that near about 10 million Kashmiris are continuously besieged by more than one million occupation forces who have been given a free license to kill people with impunity, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that all draconian laws have been put into force and every shield is being provided to the men in uniform to carry out the systematic genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Denouncing the nefarious designs of India to change the demography of IIOJK, the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman said that now even the non-Muslims communities living in Jammu and Ladakh regions have realized that the influx of non-state subjects, who have been provided land and domicile certificates on a large scale, has an adverse effect on employment and business activities of the local population in addition to social and cultural aggression on the occupied territory.

He lauded the marvelous role played by the freedom loving Kashmiri people to foil the nefarious designs of India and expressed his satisfaction on the high morale of the brave people of Kashmir to fight Indian hegemony, state terrorism and its imperialism with a renewed zeal and zest.

Masarrat Aalam Butt urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir regarding widespread genocide, extrajudicial killings, molestation of women and gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces. He also stressed on the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the World Body’s resolutions which has been pending since 1948 before the UNSC.