Mashal Yousafzai sacked as Special Assistant to CM Gandapur

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has sacked Mashal Yousafzai from the office of special assistant to KP CM.

The notification was issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat regarding her dismissal.

Later Mashal Yousafzai also confirmed her sacking, saying she was de-notified from the position on the basis of her statements in an interview given to a private TV channel.

Yesterday, former First Lady Bushra Bibi’s spokesperson, Mashal Yousafzai, revealed the truth behind the decision of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife to head to D-Chowk.

In an interview with a private news channel, Mashal Yousafzai clarified that after Bushra Bibi returned from the November 24 protest, she did not meet anyone.

Mashal Yousafzai explained that contact with Bushra Bibi was lost after the stampede, and they only spoke two days later. Mashal Yousafzai was present with her at Sangjani.

She further stated, “We were informed that the PTI founder had instructed them to stop at Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi wanted to hear directly from her husband regarding the protest at D-Chowk.”

Yousafzai added, “PTI leaders had told Bushra Bibi that she had to go to D-Chowk. Knowing this, how could she back out from the plan? She had been entrusted with a responsibility by the party founder, and she could not betray that trust.”

She also mentioned that Bushra Bibi had repeatedly stated during the protest that Imran Khan’s order was to reach D-Chowk. Mashal Yousafzai confirmed that the windscreen of Bushra Bibi’s car had been damaged by chemicals, making it difficult for her to see.

“They suggested changing the car and continuing to the protest site, but instead, they took her to Mansehra. Her sister, Maryam Watoo, was not with her, and as I was on the ground, I can say this with certainty.”

Earlier, a meeting of PTI’s political committee was convened on the suggestion of Bushra Bibi to evaluate the performance of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies during the sit-in.

Sources revealed that the participants of the meeting criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi and stated that the rally should have been stopped at Sangjani. Barrister Gohar also said PTI founder Imran Khan agreed to protest in Sangjani.

During discussions, members pointed to Bushra Bibi as the reason for reaching D-Chowk, criticizing her participation in the rally and insistence on proceeding there.

Bushra Bibi silently listened to criticism of herself during the meeting, the sources said.

They further said Salman Akram Raja and Hamid Raza complained about their voices being ignored within the party, while Ali Muhammad Khan, addressing criticism, stated he was answerable only to the PTI founder.

Sources revealed that the meeting also sought reasons behind the resignations of Hamid Raza and Salman Akram Raja.