Masood Khan emphasizes bolstering trade potential with Texas

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has called for bolstering existing potential of trade and commerce and promotion of people to people exchanges.

He made these remarks while talking to Salman Bhojani, elected member House of Representatives US State of Texas, whom he received at the Embassy in Washington today.

The Ambassador said technology, oil and gas and other sectors provided a solid base to forge robust business linkages and bringing our people closer to each other.

He felicitated Salman Bhojani on being elected as member of Texas Assembly, observing that his achievements and his work make the entire community proud.

Discussing his priorities, Representative Bhojani said that he was working to bring the communities together.

He said that he considered all Muslims and Pakistanis living in Texas as his constituents and was focused on promoting love and compassion among them.

Expressing satisfaction over the increasing number of Pak-American parliamentarians at the state as well as federal level, Masood Khan observed that the elected representatives could play a huge role in encouraging Pakistani-Americans to invest in Pakistan. They can also facilitate Pakistani students in visiting the United States and learn from US expertise in advanced disciplines.

The Ambassador lauded Representative Salman Bhojani for successfully introducing in the Texas Assemble a resolution on Pakistan Day to highlights close cooperative relationship between Pakistan and Texas in trade, energy, education and cultural exchanges.

Salman Bhojani Pakistan is an ideal destination for adventure and eco-tourism in north of the country. He said that he would lead teams to the region to explore natural beauty of the country.