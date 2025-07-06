Mass deportations continue: Iran sends back over 300,000 Afghans

HERAT (TOLONews): As Iran’s deadline for expelling Afghan migrants came to an end, local officials in Herat say that in less than the past two weeks, over 300,000 Afghan migrants have returned to the country via the Islam Qala border crossing.

According to them, most of these individuals were collectively deported by the Iranian government.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of information and culture in Herat, said: “Since the beginning of the large-scale return of migrants, we can say that by the end of the twelfth day, more than 300,000 migrants have entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border. This number includes both voluntary returnees and those deported in groups.”

Some of the deportees from Iran say that after Israel’s attack on Iran, pressure and violent behavior toward Afghan migrants in that country significantly increased.

Zamari, one of the deportees, said: “Conditions there were very harsh, and our complaints were not addressed. People made it here despite enormous difficulties, and the cost of transportation and other expenses has risen sharply.”

Samiullah, another deportee, said: “When Iran was in conflict with Israel, four of our compatriots were accused of opposition, taken to a camp, and severely tortured. I saw with my own eyes how one person was beaten so badly that he lost consciousness and was close to death.”

Atiqullah also reported: “Arrests of Afghans in Iran became widespread. Checkpoints were set up everywhere, and Afghans were pulled off buses and accused of being spies, then taken away.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan caretaker government has called for an end to violence and mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Iran.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Administrative Chief of Staff, assured that the challenges faced by Afghan migrants would be raised diplomatically with Iranian officials.

He said: “We ask them to treat Afghan migrants in accordance with Islamic principles and the norms of good neighborliness. Lower-ranking officials must not be allowed to mistreat migrants, especially those who still have unpaid rent and other financial obligations there.”

It has now been nearly two weeks since the Iranian government began mass deportations of Afghan migrants. On some days, between 40,000 and 50,000 migrants have entered the country through the Islam Qala border in Herat alone.