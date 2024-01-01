Mass petition in Croatia opposes new military draft proposal

ZAGREB (AFP): Thousands of Croatians signed a petition protesting a proposal to reintroduce mandatory military service in the Balkan country, organizers said Friday.

Croatia formally abolished military conscription in 2008, a year before joining the NATO alliance, as part of efforts to professionalize its military.

Croatian authorities, however, are mulling re-introducing mandatory service starting in early 2025, citing ongoing unrest across the globe.

According to the new scheme, 18,000 young men annually would be enlisted to serve for three months.

“Considering the current geopolitical and security situation in Croatia and the world, it is necessary to reintroduce basic military training,” Defence Minister Ivan Anusic said in June.

Legislation linked to the scheme has not been presented to the president or prime minister and would require parliamentary approval.

Civil society groups have lambasted the initiative, including the Centre for Economic Education (CEO) that organized the petition signed by more than 5,000 individuals.

CEO’s head Hrvoje Markovic told AFP that copies of the petition were handed over to Croatia’s defence ministry and the government on Friday.

The petition called for scrapping the plan and demanded the government “present alternative policies that would enable the armed forces to fulfill their defence tasks”.

Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and the EU four years later.