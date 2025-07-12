Mass return: over 600,000 Afghans deported from Iran in just one month

KABUL (TOLONews): The High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Issues reports that over 600,000 Afghans have returned from Iran to Afghanistan in the past month.

According to Ahmadullah Wasiq, spokesperson for the commission, measures have been taken to address the challenges faced by deportees.

Wasiq stated: “In the past month, more than 600,000 people have returned from Iran to Afghanistan, having been forcibly deported by Iranian authorities. The Islamic Emirate is paying serious attention to this issue, and based on the order of the Leader of the Islamic Emirate and directives from the Prime Minister’s Office, various government bodies and ministers are actively engaged in addressing this matter.”

Meanwhile, deportees say they have returned to Afghanistan empty-handed and are in urgent need of basic services.

Azim Shah, a resident of Badakhshan province, returned after living in Iran for eight years. He, along with his wife and six other family members, came back to Afghanistan with nothing.

He said: “We are eight people and lived in Iran for eight years. When we were expelled, we came back here. We used to have a place in Darwaz, Badakhshan, but it’s a mountainous area, and everything was washed away by floods. We have no home and nowhere to live now.”

Azim Shah’s wife, also deported from Iran, said: “We are very worried; we have no home. Now that we are returning to Badakhshan, we have nowhere to live and don’t know what to do.”

In response, the Ministry of Economy says a meeting was recently held, led by the acting minister, to improve coordination of humanitarian aid.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the ministry, said: “The acting Minister of Economy met with representatives from several national and international organizations to discuss ways to ease the return process for migrants, provide humanitarian assistance, and address their most critical needs such as building shelters, creating job opportunities, and delivering other essential social services.”

Previously, the High Commission had stated that services such as registration, tents and temporary shelters, food distribution, SIM cards, a cash aid of 2,000 Afghanis per person, free transport to provinces of origin, permanent housing, and job creation for returnees would be provided.