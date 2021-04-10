Masses need to follow SOP: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that massed need to strictly follow corona SOPs and other precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the current situation of corona pandemic in different districts of the province in Peshawar on Saturday. Mahmood Khan said public cooperation is the essential to efficiently deal with the current situation of corona pandemic.

He directed the authorities concerned to launch special campaigns regarding implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures in the districts where positivity ratio is on rise. During the meeting, it was told that at present there was no shortage of oxygen in the major hospitals of the province.