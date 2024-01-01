Massive clouds of smoke rise from Beirut after multiple Israeli strikes

BEIRUT (Agencies): Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, Lebanese state media reported, triggering loud explosions that were heard in the capital.

“Enemy warplanes carried out a series of strikes on the area of Beirut’s southern suburbs,” the National News Agency said. Lebanese television showed plumes of smoke rising from several locations in the area.

The Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the Dahieh suburb of southern Beirut.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the central command center was embedded deep within civilian areas.

The Israeli military earlier said it was carrying out fresh strikes against Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN that operations against the Lebanese armed group will continue.

Israel’s military “is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

The strikes came soon after Netanyahu vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met,” he told world leaders at the UN.

In a separate statement, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also vowed to defeat Israel’s “enemies near and far.”