Massive corruption unearthed in SBCA, SSWMB

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A recent audit report has unearthed irregularities worth millions in the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

As per detail, the report revealed that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board made unauthorized utility allowance payments, with the administration spending Rs. 4.8 million on utility allowances. Similarly, the SBCA administration made unauthorized payments of Rs. 17.4 million.

The audit report highlighted that these unauthorized payments are a clear violation of financial regulations and recommended that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s utility allowances be stopped immediately.

Furthermore, the report suggested that the amount paid without authorization should be recovered.

In October 2023, the administration was asked to provide an explanation for these unauthorized payments, but no response was received.

Earlier, Karachi police apprehended a senior Sindh Building Control Authority officer for allegedly being involved in illegal construction in the metropolis.

Sources revealed that the assistant director of SBCA, Sarfaraz Jamali, was arrested and a substantial amount of money was also recovered from his car.

As per sources, the money recovered from the suspect’s car was allegedly being transferred to the people running the operation of the ‘influential person’.

Assistant Director Sarfraz Jamali was transferred to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

A sum of Rs 220 million in cash was recovered from the suspect’s possession, which was allegedly his recovery from last week.