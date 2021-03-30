Massive development package approved for Gilgit-Baltistan: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Historic development package has been approved for Gilgit-Baltistan said the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister Media Wing press release, Prime Minister said that the development of GB was among the priorities of the present government.

The development package was approved in a high-level meeting held here regarding the development of Gilgit Baltistan and was presided over by the prime minister, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Highlighting the significance of tourism Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there was a need to exploit the huge potential of tourism that existed in Gilgit Baltistan.

Instructing the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said to give special attention to the promotion of tourism and protection of environment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that the projects in various sectors will not only herald a new chapter of development and progress in Gilgit Baltistan but will also assist sought out the problems of the area and generate abundant employment opportunities.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad U-mar, Finance Minister Ha-mmad Azhar, Minister for Comm-unications Murad Saeed, Minister for Inform-ation Technology Amin-ul-Haq, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurs-heed, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and other senior officers were in attendance.