Massive fire continues at Refinery in Tehran for Second Day

TEHRAN (Sputnik): A refinery in the southern part of Tehran had to suspend its activities yesterday after a major fire hit the facility.

Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital on Thursday, as firefighters are still trying to put out a major blaze that has been ravaging the Tondgooyan Petrochemical Refinery since Wednesday. No casualties have been reported by the authorities so far.

According to Tehran crisis team chief Mansour Darajati, a leak on a liquid gas pipeline at the facility sparked the flames. The fire has reportedly been contained around a fuel tanker and is expected to be extinguished when the fuel runs out.