Massoud calls for political solution to problems

KABUL (TOLOnews): The leader of the Resistance Front, Ahmad Massoud, stressed the need for political dialogue to solve the current Afghan problems.

However, he emphasized that as long as the Islamic Emirate will not reach an understanding, there is no other option but to stand against them.

“We have shared our concerns with all western and eastern countries regarding Afghanistan. The situation of Afghanistan needs serious assessment, it needs serious attention. Afghanistan needs to reach political stability through any kind of pressure. The Taliban or any other group should find a political solution in cooperation with the region and the world to solve the problems of Afghanistan, otherwise, the problems in Afghanistan can once again reach out to the region and world,” said Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Resistance Front,” he said.

This comes as the forces of the Resistance Front have a small foothold in the mountains of Afghanistan.

“The foreigners are supporting the struggles of Ahmad Shah Masoud but no one (Afghans) has so far been ready to support Ahmad Massoud,” said Asadullah Nadeem, a political analyst.

Meanwhile, analysts said that the opposition will have a negative impact even if it is small.

“War and violence are not the path to a solution. The Islamic Emirate needs to negotiate with its current opponents,” said Sayed Haroon Hashimi, a political analyst.

Earlier, officials of the Islamic Emirate repeatedly called on opponents to renounce war and join the Islamic Emirate, however, the leader of the Resistance Front remains critical of the formation of the current Afghan government.

Related