Mastung: 3 Balochistan Constabulary officers martyred, 19 injured in IED attack

F.P. Report

MASTUNG : At least three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred while 19 others sustained injuries on Monday in a powerful explosion targeting their vehicle on Dasht Road in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the explosion occurred near a truck carrying security personnel. The blast was carried out using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle parked along the roadside.

The Constabulary personnel were reportedly returning from duty when the attack occurred. Following the explosion, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

The bodies of the martyred officials and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The spokesperson confirmed that the condition of at least two of the injured is stated to be critical, and they are being moved to Quetta for advanced medical care.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and a detailed report on the incident has been sought by provincial officials.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mastung, located about 50km from Quetta, has witnessed multiple attacks on security forces in recent years, raising concerns over the province’s persistent security challenges.

The Balochistan Constabulary plays a key role in maintaining law and order and supporting anti-terror operations across the province.