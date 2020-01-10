Matloob Ahmed, Munir take lead in R2 of 9th RD

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Last year’s defending champion of Bank Al Habib Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament, Matloob Ahmed appeared aggressive from his first tee-shot as the tournament entered its second day at Karachi Golf Club here Friday.

Matloob hit his second shot on the green on par 5 to lead on R2 leaderboard with five under par gross 139. However, Matloob’s second day’s position is tied with M Munir with the same five under 139.

Country’s National Golfer Muhammad Shabbir is following them as runner-up with four under par gross 140. First day’s leader M Naeem is holding 4th position and that too tied with Muhammad Alam by scoring 141 gross 3 under.

The 92 professional golfers from all over Pakistan handled difficult situations today due to Karachi’s windy condition at the greens.

The final round will be played on Sunday followed by Prize Distribution

ceremony.