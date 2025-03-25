Matric class annual exams date sheet revealed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Boards have officially announced 10th Class Matric Annual Exams 2025, set to begin on March 4, additionally, the Matric class date sheet for 2025 has also been revealed.

As per the Matric class date sheet, the exams will start with Arabic for First Group students, while Second Group candidates will appear for History. The exams will be conducted during the holy month of Ramadan, creating a unique atmosphere for students, who are juggling their studies with fasting.

Matric class date sheet 2025:

DateMorningEvening
04 March 2025Arabic (1st Group)History (2nd Group)
05 March 2025English Compulsory (1st Group)English Compulsory (2nd Group)
06 March 2025EconomicsHealth & Physical Education
07 March 2025Biology (1st Group), Computer Science (1st Group)Biology (2nd Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (2nd Group)
10 March 2025Biology (1st Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (1st Group)Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
11 March 2025Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (1st Group)Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (2nd Group), Ethics for Non-Muslims (old/new)
12 March 2025Islamiyat (Compulsory) (1st Group)Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
13 March 2025PersianCivics
14 March 2025Chemistry (1st Group), General Science (1st Group)Chemistry (2nd Group), General Science (2nd Group)
17 March 2025Math (Arts/Science) (1st Group)Biology (2nd Group), Computer Science (2nd Group)
18 March 2025Education
19 March 2025Urdu (Compulsory) (1st Group)Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
20 March 2025Element of Home Economics (1st Group)Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
21 March 2025Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (1st Group)Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
24 March 2025Punjabi (1st Group)Math (Arts/Science) (2nd Group)

The detailed timetable shows that English Compulsory will be held on March 5th, with First Group students sitting for the paper in the morning and Second Group in the evening.

The schedule continues with Economics on March 6th, followed by Health & Physical Education in the evening.

Both groups will take Biology and Computer Science exams on March 7th. On March 10th, Biology and Advanced Islamic Studies will be held alongside Islamiyat Compulsory for the Second Group in the evening.

9 class date sheet 2025: 

DateSubject
25-03-2025English
27-03-2025Biology/Computer Science
28-03-2025Tarjuma Quran
07-04-2025Chemistry/General Science
08-04-2025Pakistan Studies (Supply Students)
10-04-2025Urdu
11-04-2025Islamiat (Compulsory)
14-04-2025Mathematics
17-04-2025Physics/Islamiat Elective

With months of preparation behind them, students across Punjab are feeling a mix of excitement and anticipation as they gear up for the exams.

This announcement provides ample time for students to organize their study schedules efficiently, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

