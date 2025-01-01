Matric exam halls petition: PHC reserves verdict

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has reserved its decision on a petition filed against the shifting of examination halls from private schools to government schools for the upcoming matriculation exams, on Friday.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Tariq Afridi heard the petition. The controller of examinations for the Peshawar Board and the petitioners’ lawyers appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Justice Syed Arshad Ali asked the controller of examinations if all necessary facilities were available at the shifted examination halls and if any school had complained about the facilities. The controller replied that all facilities were available, and no school had complained so far.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the education department had written a letter stating that the shifted examination halls lacked necessary facilities. He added that private schools were not conducting the exams themselves, but rather the board was deploying its staff to conduct the exams, which would affect the students.

The controller of examinations countered that all necessary facilities were available at the shifted examination halls, and the distance was not too far. He explained that the board had made efforts to ensure that the distance between the original and shifted examination halls was not more than three kilometers.

Justice Tariq Afridi asked why some students had been shifted to new examination halls while others had not. The controller replied that students had been shifted to nearby government schools. The petitioners’ lawyer raised concerns about the security of the students, stating that they would have to travel from the city to the examination halls in Mathra.

The court asked the board’s lawyer about the security measures in place, and he replied that all necessary security arrangements had been made. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision.

Court dismisses Advocate General plea for early hearing in missing persons case: The Peshawar High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Advocate General’s office seeking an early hearing in the case of four missing persons from the Alkozai family from Hayatabad, on Friday.

PHC Acting Chief Justice S M Atique Shah, observed that there was no urgency in the case, prompting the Advocate General’s office to file the petition.

The Additional Advocate General informed the court that the petition was filed because a hearing date had not been set for the case. However, the court dismissed the petition, ruling that there was no justification for an early hearing.