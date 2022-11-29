Matter of Aafia: FO submits details before IHC

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Foreign Office (FO) has submitted details of communication with the United States (US) for the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The MIT-trained neuro-scientist, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by the US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan.

A petition filed for the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was heard by IHC Judge, Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan. The record was submitted by the FO on the directions of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The bench hearing the case expressed dissatisfaction on the communication record with the US regarding the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until December 7. The Foreign Office has been directed by the IHC to submit a complete record of the communication with Washington. In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to al Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to U.S. media reports at the time.

U.S. officials alleged that when the Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes that referred to a mass casualty attack, and a list of U.S. landmarks. Siddiqui was never charged with links to terrorism. The FBI agents, U.S. soldiers and interpreters said that as they were about to interrogate her at an Afghan police compound in Ghazni, Afghanistan, she grabbed a rifle and began shooting at them. None of them were wounded, but Siddiqui was shot in the abdomen when they returned fire.

IHC directs PTA to decide license application of Nayatel for AJK: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to decide license application of Nayatel for Azad Jammu & Kashmir within 120 days. The court order directed PTA to expedite the matter and decide Nayatel’s application within four months.

Nayatel had approached IHC with a plea that its license application for the provision of fiber broadband in AJK is with PTA for more than a year, but the decision is still pending at the authority’s end. Nayatel had adopted that as per the Telecom Rules 2000, any application for a telecom license must be decided within 120 days, however, its application is yet not decided, citing some security clearance.

PTA, in response to the petition, submitted that due to security concerns, Nayatel had approached the relevant agency for clearance which is still not responded. Nayatel said that the Government of AJK issued right of way (ROW) permission to the operator, which was subsequently withdrawn, and a new permission was issued in which Nayatel was asked to get a NOC from Special Communication Organization (SCO), a government owned organization under the Ministry of IT & Telecom providing telecom services in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. Nayatel alleged that in order to protect the business interests of SCO, PTA deliberately delayed the issuance of the license which was required under Pakistan Telecommunication Rules, 2000 to be decided in 120 days.

