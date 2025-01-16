Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. — Outgoing U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in his final press briefing, credited the Trump administration for playing a critical role in paving the way for the recent peace deal in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of bipartisan collaboration in achieving lasting diplomatic solutions and praised the continuity of U.S. foreign policy.

“When Americans work together, continuity of policy takes place, and progress becomes possible,” Miller stated. Reflecting on the agreement, he described the joy on the faces of both Israelis and Gazans, who have endured immense suffering over the past year. He also expressed regret for the thousands of civilian casualties in the conflict, underscoring the humanitarian toll of prolonged violence.

Miller highlighted the U.S. commitment to ensuring that the peace deal leads to lasting stability, enabling people in Gaza and Israel to rebuild their lives. “Our aim is a durable peace, where communities can heal and thrive,” he said.

During the briefing, Miller also took a moment to express gratitude to journalists and colleagues for their role in fostering transparency. He praised the United States as a nation where robust press freedoms allow journalists to ask tough questions. “The beauty of America lies in the liberty to challenge and hold power accountable,” he remarked.

This marked the end of Miller’s tenure at the State Department, where he has been a prominent figure in articulating U.S. foreign policy. His parting words reflected both optimism for the future and acknowledgment of the challenges ahead in securing peace in the region.

The Trump administration’s role in facilitating the peace framework was a rare moment of bipartisan recognition, as Miller’s comments highlighted the importance of unity in achieving global stability.