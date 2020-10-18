Matthew Willsher appointed as new CEO of PTCL Group

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Matthew Willsher has been appointed as CEO of PTCL Group Pakistan (PTCL and UFONE), replacing Rashid Khan. Currently Matthew is serving as the CEO of “Etisalat Afghanistan”. Having vast experience in the telecom industry, Matthew has served as CEO of Etisalat in Afghanistan and in Nigeria, and held CXO roles for Etisalat in UAE, Maxis in Malaysia, and CSL in Hong Kong. Additionally, he has also worked in Australia, South Korea, Holland and the UK in a multiple commercial, operational and corporate roles.

While peeking into his education, Matthew’s holds a degree in Physics from Oxford University in the UK, a Diploma in International Practicing Management from INSEAD in France and a Masters in Management from McGill University in Canada.

It is being said that Willsher’s post as CEO of PTCL will be effective from 1st December, 2020. Before Matthew Willsher, Rashid Khan has served as the CEO of the PTCL group. The company has said he resigned because of personal reasons. Matthew Willsher is a seasoned person in the field of telecom industry, as he has been working for over 25 years in the telecom industry. Matthew’s career started in marketing for Procter & Gamble later he gained massive success in this field.

The Board of PTCL also remembered Rashid Khan’s leadership. Under his guidance the company took multiple initiatives at PTCL that resulted in improved network availability, stability & customer service levels and improve customer experience today. The board also mentioned the fruits of Rashid Khan’s efforts and hard work that today has made PTCL able to consistently achieve positive net ads since last 6 months.

The board thanked Rashid Khan for his services and commitment to PTCL and said that all these positive indicators have helped PTCL retail business to return to growth in Q3’20. Ufone’s turnaround also took place in his leadership where the subscriber base grew to 22% and data subscribers grew by 86%. Regardless of several limitations, for the last two years, Ufone has managed to fulfill public expectations; the board of PTCL recognized the efforts of Rashid Khan.