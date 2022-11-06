Maulana Fazl advises govt not to be lenient with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The head of the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised his government to stand firm as there is no need to be lenient with Imran Khan in any case.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl group (JUI-F) addressed a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday and advised his government to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe lies of Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a JIT should not be formed on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lies but also on the disclosure of state secrets.

About the facts of the bullet injuries of Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a drama is being played on how many bullets the lair person has received because the bullet has no splinters.

He further stated that there is a contradiction in the doctors’ own statements and a surprising act that Imran Khan’s bone fracture was treated in a cancer hospital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also surpassed Bollywood film actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in acting.