Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet Nawaz Sharif at hospital today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital in Lahore, on Wednesday.

According to local news channel reports, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will inquire about the health of Nzwaz Sharif who is under treatment at the hospital since October 21 due to fluctuation in his platelets count.

JUI-F chief will brief Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo over the anti-government ‘Azadi March’ while both the leaders will also discuss ongoing political situation.

On the other hand, doctors said that teeth filling of the former PM was carried after he witnessed blood from his gums.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail for eight weeks over two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each in Al-Azizia reference to obtain medical treatment.

“In case the indisposition of petitioner No.2 (Nawaz Sharif) continues, he before the expiry of perod of eight weeks may approach the Government of Punjab under Section 401 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and until the decision of the Provincial Government on the application, he shall continue to remain on bail. However, if petitioner No. 2 does not approach the Provincial Government within the period mentioned hereinabove this order shall cease to have effect on lapse of period of eight weeks and the bail granted shall stand revoked/cancelled,” the IHC announced.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after deterioration of his health.

The ruling had come after doctors confirmed Sharif was suffering from an blood disorder requiring immediate medical attention. The decision came after 69-year-old was taken to Services Hospital when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz Dr Mehmood Ayyaz, in an informal talk to media, had said steroids and injections administered to Nawaz to raise platelet count have created more problems for him as his kidneys are being affected.