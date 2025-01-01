Maulana Hamidul Haq among 5 dead in Jamia Haqqania suicide blast

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani was one of five people martyred and ten others injured when a suicide bomber detonated himself among worshippers at the Jamia Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, during Friday prayers.

The officials confirmed that the bomb exploded in the front row soon after the Friday prayer as worshippers were leaving the weekly congregation at the he historic seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak, approximately 60 kilometres east of Peshawar.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed stated to the media that Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, son of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Haqqani, was the target of the attack

IGP confirmed that Maulana Hamid, vice administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania and emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), died from his injuries while receiving medical assistance.

This was the last Friday prayer before Ramadan, drawing a large crowd of worshippers. The mosque is located inside the compound of the madrassa, whose students were set to go on leave, as it marked the final day of their academic year.

Darul Uloom Haqqania has approximately 4,000 students who attend for free.

Condemnations pour in

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Chief Minister Ali Gandapur have strongly condemned the bomb blast in Nowshera.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the “heinous act of targeting worshippers in [a] suicide attack”, according to a statement from the President’s House. “Targeting innocent worshippers is a despicable and heinous act,” he said. “Terrorists are enemies of the country, nation and humanity.”

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and prayed for the recovery of Maulana Haq and others who were injured, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He directed that the best medical facilities be administered to the injured and sought a report of the incident. “Such cowardly and heinous acts of terrorism cannot dampen our resolve against terrorism,” the PM said. “[We are] resolute to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while denouncing blast, expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives, according to the interior ministry’s post on X. The minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, prays for the speedy recovery of the injured, including Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur “severely” condemned the incident, asking authorities to submit a report immediately. The chief minister, in a statement, also directed officials to rescue the injured persons in the incident in a timely manner and “provide them with the best medical facilities”.