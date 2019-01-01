Maulana Tariq Jameel undergoes successful angioplasty in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is said to be out of danger after undergoing successful angioplasty in Lahore.

He was admitted to a private hospital of Johar Town in Lahore after complaining of chest pain, earlier in the day.

According to doctors, Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health is satisfactory, sources added.

Maulana Tariq Jameel hails from Tulamba near Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal district.

Through his lectures, Jameel promotes inter-faith harmony, peace and tolerance. He has spoken against sectarian and ethnic violence in the country.

It merits mentioning here that Maulana Tariq Jameel is one of the Pakistanis who featured among World’s Most Influential Muslims’ list of 2019.