Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan for his simplicity

F.P. Report

LAHORE: As Pakistanis when it comes to Islamic television preacher, religious writer and scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil we always tend to get blown away by his words of wisdom.

Maulana Tariq has acquired a place deep inside our hearts, he has a remarkable upstanding and why not the man is full of wonders.

Maulana Tariq Jamil is however a big fan of widely applauded Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Maulana himself has declared that Salman’s father Salim Khan is one blessed individual because he has a dutiful son like Salman.

Salman’s obedience has had a positive impact on the Maulana and he didn’t hesitate to shower praises over the Bollywood star.

Maulana Tariq heard of Salman’s good deeds through former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib must have revealed some impactful realities about the actor as Maulana instantly became a fan.

The biggest attribute which impressed the Maulana was Salman’s simple way of living.

The fact that he is one of the most popular celebrities of India but chooses to lead his life as a servant.

Well it is certainly understandable why this attribute made Maulana so happy as his teachings are based on the religion of Islam and our beloved Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of a simple human being.

Maulana Tariq Jamil said, “Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is so blessed that he has an obedient son like him. Even though he is a big celebrity but he chooses to live life as a servant. Shoaib Akhtar has told me a few things about Salman Khan and after that, I have become his fan”.