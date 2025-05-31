Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali calls for enhanced transparency in health sector

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting, Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali, the Minister of Public Health, emphasized the need for effective and transparent health services during discussions with Dr. Tajuddin Oyela, the head of UNICEF in Afghanistan.

Minister Jalali highlighted that organizations failing to provide effective services should not be involved in the health sector. He underscored the importance of timely medicine delivery to health centers and called for serious actions against facilities that do not receive medications promptly.

The two leaders addressed various critical topics, including: The effectiveness of health service delivery by implementing organizations. The quality and timely distribution of medications to hospitals and health centers. Joint monitoring initiatives to evaluate health services. Capacity building for health workers.The establishment of new health centers.

Dr. Oyela reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Public Health, particularly in joint monitoring efforts to enhance service quality. He announced the formation of a joint committee tasked with identifying the needs of hospitals and health centers, ensuring that essential medications and supplies are delivered on time.