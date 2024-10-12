Mawlawi Abdul Kabir criticizes tax increases on Afghan exports at Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition

KABUL (BNA): During the closing ceremony of the national and international exhibition honoring Imam Abu Hanifa (RA), Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, voiced strong opposition to the recent increase in taxes on Afghanistan’s export products, labeling it as unjust.

The event, which took place yesterday, attracted a diverse audience, including officials from the Islamic Emirate, investors, industrialists, foreign diplomats, and members of the public. In his remarks, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed gratitude to the organizers and highlighted the significance of such gatherings for fostering exchange between Afghan and international traders and showcasing investment opportunities.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir noted that Afghanistan’s trade relations with Central Asia are thriving and evolving positively. He criticized the tax hike on exports, asserting that the Islamic Emirate has developed alternative trade routes to support Afghanistan’s commerce.

He emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation, stating, “We have provided good opportunities for both Afghan and foreign traders and investors.” Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing efforts to reduce tax rates and reiterated the government’s dedication to fulfilling its commitments to the business community.

In addition to addressing economic matters, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir condemned the recent attacks by Israel on Lebanon and Palestine, calling for solidarity with those affected.