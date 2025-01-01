Mawra Hocane expresses desire to co-star with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

(Web Desk): Mawra Hocane, the actress known for her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam, has expressed her desire to collaborate with two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, in future projects.

In a recent interview, Mawra Hocane shared her admiration for Salman Khan, saying, “I’ve been a big fan of him and have watched all his films while growing up.”

The actor, who made her debut in 2016, further added, “I really hope he doesn’t retire anytime soon. I want him to work forever and hope there is an opportunity where I fit the part and be a part of his film.”

She also named Ranbir Kapoor as another actor she’d love to work with, citing Kapoor’s film Rockstar as a major inspiration. “I would love to do a film like Rockstar with him, it is another movie which I’ve watched many times,” she said.

Mawra Hocane’s latest comments come after the remarkable success of Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release in theatres. The film, which originally opened to mixed reviews, has gained a significant cult following over the years.

Its re-release last month saw the film outperforming new releases at the box office. Mawra Hocane shared her joy with fans on social media, thanking them for their overwhelming support.

The actor also opened up about her career and the challenges she has faced over the years. Despite receiving several offers for OTT projects, she admitted that her decision to choose roles has evolved over time.

“Once you grow older, you realise your responsibility as an actor and constantly want to give back,” she said. Today, her primary focus is on the quality of scripts, whether from India or Pakistan.

Mawra Hocane, who had to take a step back from several Bollywood projects due to political tensions, now hopes to return to Mumbai when the circumstances allow. “If the circumstances allow, I would definitely want to come back to Mumbai and shoot again,” she added.