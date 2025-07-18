May 9 case: Shah Mehmood acquitted, Yasmin, Ejaz gets 10-year jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore Anti-Terrrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while sentencing Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence on Sherpao Bridge, Lahore.

Following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, from the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises, riots erupted across the country and went on for at least 24 hours. Protesters vandalised and torched government buildings and military installations, while also breaking into the residence of the Lahore corps commander. The state subsequently launched a crackdown against him and his party, filing several other cases against Imran and party leaders since the events of May 9.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, the lead defence counsel, confirmed Tuesday’s sentencing to media. He said Rashid, former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Senator Chaudhry and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema were among those sentenced to 10 years in prison. The ATC had heard the concluding arguments of the prosecution and defence in the jail trial proceedings of the case a day ago.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Jabbar Dogar had presented final arguments, saying the “May 9 conspiracy” was hatched on May 7 at Zaman Park. He said it had already been decided what actions were to be taken in case of the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. He alleged that on May 9, according to the plan, party leaders incited the workers. He said the witnesses to the conspiracy had recorded their statements before the court. He said these witnesses were present during the meeting of the PTI leaders held at Zaman Park, the residence of the former prime minister.

The prosecutor stated that 61 witnesses of the attacks and vandalism incidents had testified in the trial. Therefore, he said, in the light of the documents, evidence and the witness statements, the accused persons should be convicted. The main accused in the case include PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.