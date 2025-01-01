May 9 mayhem: Lahore police declares Fawad Chaudhry guilty in five cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry declared on Friday guilty by Lahore police in connection with five arson cases related to the May 9th incidents.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, Manzoor Ali Gill, heard the case during a session where Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Lahore police presented an investigation report, stating that Chaudhry was involved in the violent incidents of May 9, specifically in five arson cases, including those at a bakery, Sher Plau, and other locations. The court has summoned lawyers for further arguments on the matter.

During the hearing, Chaudhry requested the court to adjourn the session as his senior lawyer was absent.

The court accepted his request and extended his interim bail until March 19, when the final arguments will be presented.

Following the court proceedings, Chaudhry spoke to the media, saying, “The PTI would soon begin a movement to free the founder of PTI from jail.”