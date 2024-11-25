‘May 9 Part-II’: One policeman killed, 70 injured due to PTI protest, claims Azma Bokhari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson Azma Bokhari raised serious concerns about the violence and loss of life during the demonstrations.

Speaking to the media person, she questioned the actions of those who defend the right to protest, emphasizing that the protest had led to a tragic loss.

“Today, a young man was martyred due to the protest, and five others are in critical condition,” Bokhari said.

“Seventy officials are seriously injured, and many have been taken hostage by the protesters.”

Bokhari also criticized PTI leadership for their role in inciting violence, accusing them of misusing religion for political gain.

“I don’t know what Sharia law they are bringing today, as they continue to spread religion from above,” she stated, referring to the PTI leadership’s actions during the protest.

She further called out the sons of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, for participating in the protest.

“The sons of the founder of PTI should come out to protest, and those sons who don’t care about their father are putting the lives of the people at risk for this person,” Bukhari added.

Bokhari also condemned the violent tactics used by the protesters, stating that they appeared to be seeking

May 9 Part-II

“May 9 Part 2″—a reference to the violent events of May 9. “They want the politics of corpses,” she remarked, denouncing the continued escalation of violence.

On the religious front, Bokhari took aim at a female leader of the protest who had attempted to play the religious card.

“The lady read the Quran today, and I don’t know if she read it wrongly on purpose because she doesn’t know how to read,” Bukhari said, questioning the authenticity of the religious message being conveyed.

Bokhari concluded by highlighting the role of law enforcement, stating that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur had requested 1,500 policemen in white clothes, who were allegedly involved in beating police officers who tried to stop them.

The situation remains tense, with ongoing violence and public unrest as per the latest reports, PTI workers are en route to Islamabad in the form of caravans.