May 9, riots: 6 employees suspended

F.P. Report

MARDAN: The district education Mardan here on Saturday suspended six employees for their alleged involvement in May 9, riots and violence, the relevant sources told The Frontier Post.

The relevant officials of district education office Mardan confirmed that six employees including five teachers and one watchman were suspended over their alleged involvement in the riots and violence occurred on May 9, Mardan and other parts of the country.

They told that the suspended employees were identified as Wakeel Kah pst GPS Shah Kally, Muhammad Ismail pst GPS Khan Mian Kally Dagai, Ameer Hamza pst GPS Baro Shahbazgari, Tariq Shah ct GHS Skandary Mardan, Shakeel Ahmad pst GPbS Thawoos Tariqabad and Sher Shah watchman GHS Hadi Kally Takhtbai.

They confirmed that all the suspended employees were nominated in the FIR no. 833 dated 09/05/2023 under sections 341, 324, 435, 427, 1208, 147, 148, 149, 7ATA, 143, 188, 500, 501, 337A(I), 337 f1 PPC/16-18 MPO.