‘May 9 vandalism buried politics of Imran forever’

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that May 9 vandalism and ransacking of Govt and defense installations have buried the politics of Imran Niazi forever.

Addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of Khanpur Grid Station here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Imran Niazi wanted bloodshed on May 9-10 after his arrest in Rs60 billion mega corruption case, however his negative designs were frustrated by the law enforcement agencies.

He praised the law enforcement agencies and security forces of Pakistan for showing great restraint despite provoking attacks by the horde of PTI on Government and defence installations including Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Jinnah House Lahore etc apparently on the orders of Imran Niazi. He said politics of Imran Khan has been restricted to Zaman Park as PTI founding members have also seperated ways from Imran Niazi due to assault on the government and defence Installations.

The Prime Minister adviser said hue and cry of the PTI leadership after the arrest of Imran Niazi in a mega corruption case was illogical and was an attempt to divert people attention from the case. Engr Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif Govt has constructed network of motorways including Hazara Motorway that brought significant positive changes in lives of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Haripur district.

He said that PML-N leadership has kept the national flag sky high and restored peace in the country besides eradicated load shedding. Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its nine year rule in the province and problems of KP people were increased manifolds due to poor performance of the rulers of PTI.

He said that Hazara division was a stronghold of PML-N as evident of the party success in local bodies election in Khanpur. Engr Amir Muqam said the PML-N Govt has linked Khanpur with Hazara Motorway and it’s new grid station would address problems of low voltage and load shedding.

Earlier, Amir Amir Muqam has inagurated the ground breaking ceremony of Hattar-3 Grid Station at Hattar Industrial Estate that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion. The workers of Pakistan Muslim League N raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.