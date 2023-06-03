May 9 vandalism exposes evil face of attackers: Sajid

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Humans Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Tori here Monday said that May 9 vandalism have exposed the evil face of the attackers and elements involved in the ransacking of national installations could not escaped from law.

He strongly condemned the ransacking of public, government and defence installations on May 9-10 vandalism and said that burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s historic building showed that the attackers have no regards for cultural heritage and media.

He expressed these views during his visit to the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and expressed solidarity with employees of the national broadcaster and Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation.

Sajid Hussain Tori said ransacking and burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Jinnah House Lahore and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed the barbaric mindsets of the roiters.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari had raised slogan of “Pakistan Khapay” after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in 2007 and PPP had allways raised the national flag sky high.

The Federal Minister said the destruction and damages of May 9 vandalism was beyond immigration and the culprits could not escape from clutches of law.

He said Radio Pakistan Peshawar was a historic station established on March 6, 1935 from where the announcement of Pakistan’s Independence was aired on midnight of August 13-14, 1947.

Sajid Tori said he would talk to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about devastations caused to the Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building and announced five motorcycles for the national broadcaster.

Later, talking to APP, the Federal Minister said that the Government in last one year has sent over 9,50,000 skilled labourers abroad for employment.

The Minister said the death grant of overseas Pakistanis has been increased from Rs6 lakh to Rs8 lakh and dowery grant from Rs4 lakh to Rs6 lakh.

Sajid Hussain Tori said that eight lakh children of overseas Pakistanis and 62,000 students of others Pakistanis were enrolled in his ministry schools.

He said many politicians were approaching to the leaderships of Pakistan People Party to join the party and senior parliamentarians like Dr Haider Ali and Usman Lala have joined PPP and expressed full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Minister said that land has been required for construction of Parachinar University and work on the project would start soon.

Later, the Federal Minister went around different sections of the burnt building of Radio Pakistan and APP Offices. The Minister was briefed about devastations caused to both the national organizations.

He was also informed about the burnt auditorium of Abdul Qayyum Khan and Chaghi Model Mountains destroyed by the violent mob on May 9, 2023.

The Minister said that PPP stand with employees of both the organizations and the historic building would be rehabilitated more beautiful than before.(APP)