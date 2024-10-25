May have made wrong decisions but Allah knows truth, admits Justice Isa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Friday he may have made many wrong decisions but Allah (ooper wala) knows the truth.

Justice Isa was addressing a full court reference held in his honour in Courtroom No 1 of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa shared his experiences and feelings with those who attended the reference. He thanked all his staff, including his gurad Fayyaz and the registrar, for their support during his stay in the office.

He referred to the practice of taking notes on pieces of papers during hearing of cases. He said the notes helped him decide a case according to the facts. “We have to adjudge who is right and who is wrong. The paper may favour a contestant (party) and go against the other,” he added.

“It is our duty to give justice,” Justice Isa said.

Chief Justice-designate Yahya Afridi paid Justice Isa tribute and said he learnt a lot from him.

He said he was sad that he (Justice Isa) was leaving but glad that “you get time to spend with your family.”

Justice Afridi said Justice Isa was an excellent human being. He disagreed with Justice Isa on many benches but “we played our role judiciously.”

Justice Afridi said today’s lunch in honour of Justice Isa is not at the government expense.

He said he would miss [his senior colleague] Justice Isa.

Earlier, Attorney General Mansoor Awan said Justice Isa had been a competent lawyer and a judge who gave landmark judgements in the history of the country’s judiciary.

Attorney General Awan paid Justice Isa tribute for live streaming of “important cases” in September last year.

He gave reference of Justice Isa’s case in which he gave a landmark judgement.

The full court reference started at 10.30am in the Supreme Court Courtroom No 1 and attended by 16 judges, including Chief Justice Isa and Chief Justice-designate Yahya Afridi.

The wife and family of Justice Isa participated in the full court reference.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah did not attend the full court reference as he has gone on leave. Justice Malik Shahzad, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha Malik also did not participate in the reference.

Supreme Court lawyers, court staff and journalists attended the full court reference.