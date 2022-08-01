Mayor, chairmen to stage protest in front of KP PA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali along with chairmen of six tehsils, village councils, women and minorities’ councilors will register their peaceful protest for their rights in front of the KP Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:00 P.M.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Monday in City Council Hall with Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali in the chair. A large number of local council representatives participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Haji Zubair Ali said that the provincial government is depriving the local government representatives on every passing day and issuing rampant directives for making Local Governments subservient to Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, which he said is not only tantamount to conspiracy against the elected mayors, tehsil & union council chairmen and councilors rather also an ample proof of the failure of this system.

He said that the protest is not of any particular political party, rather is the matter of the rights of the chairmen of all political parties. He said that if the representatives of local governments are deprived and weakened, then the system will flop. He said that despite the passage of eight months, they are granted their powers and whatever authority they have had are being snatched, which is sheer injustice with the people of Peshawar.

Beside, the elected UC chairmen of ANP, PML-N, JUI-F, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PTI, the representatives of other political parties also attended the meeting and joined hands with the Mayor Peshawar and announced full participation in the protest. In the next phase, the protest would be staged in front of Chief Minister’s House, Minister Local Government Office and even at Bani Gala.

