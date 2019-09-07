Mayor Karachi confirms 40 deaths in recent rains

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday confirmed that 40 people lost their lives in the rain-related incident in the metropolis during the recent spell of monsoon downpour.

Waseem Akhtar, while addressing a press conference, said, “We have made efforts which led the registration of First Investigation Reports (FIRs) [against the deaths in rain-related incidents] including the case at Darakhshan police station filed over the complaint of victims’ parents.”

“We are happy that NEPRA [National Electric Power Regulatory Authority] has at least initiated a probe against K-Electric and we also demanded to run murder trial against the power company in an open court.”

“I am not against anyone and just want to improve the system of Karachi as it will continue to take precious lives until it is bettered. I am not being listened over my complaints regarding the destroyed infrastructure of Karachi. We need to come out of the politics of allegations. Karachi needs funds and immediate attention.”

He praised NEPRA authorities for carrying out serious investigation and expressed hope for a verdict based on merit.

Akhtar slammed the Sindh government, saying that the provincial rulers have no such plan to end the miseries of the Karachiites. He claimed that the municipal administration has no powers to improve the system of traffic, water, sewerage and garbage disposal in Karachi.

He questioned the present government regarding plan if K-Electric leaves the administration for the power supplies to the city.

The mayor demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to look over the issue of K-Electric.