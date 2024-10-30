Mazar-e-Sharif launches 20 development projects

MAZAR-E-SHARIF (TOLOnews): The Mazar-e-Sharif municipality has announced that 20 development projects worth 200 million Afghanis, funded by the municipality’s budget, are underway throughout the city and have created job opportunities for hundreds of people.

Mohammad Javid Mayar, the Head of Municipal Services at Mazar-e-Sharif Municipality, assured that efforts are also underway to implement several other projects by the end of the solar year.

Mayar said: “The value of these nearly twenty projects I mentioned is over 200 million Afghanis, and more than 600 people are employed in these projects.”

Fida Mohammad, a worker on one of the projects, said: “We have been working here for about two weeks, and we are happy about it.”

Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif consider the implementation of these projects effective in enhancing the city’s beauty, but they also request that more projects be carried out.

Mirajuddin, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif, said: “Last year, many projects were implemented, and we benefited greatly from them, making things much easier for people.”

Khodadad, another resident, expressed his appreciation: “We are grateful to the municipal staff and the people who have cooperated with the municipality, and God willing, this progress will continue.”

According to the Head of Municipal Services at Mazar-e-Sharif Municipality, an additional 23 projects are planned for implementation in the city’s 12 districts from the municipality’s development budget by the end of the current solar year.

These projects are expected to further enhance the city’s beauty and development, as well as create job opportunities for hundreds of people.