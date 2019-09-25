Mazari apologizes over Firdous Ashiq’s remarks regarding earthquake

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has apologized over Firdous Ashiq’s strange statement regarding earthquake, on Wednesday.

Shireen Mazari on a social-networking site Twitter, she said that Firdous Ashiq’s remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with government viewpoint.

She said, “Since Govt means collective responsibility, I apologize for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM’s insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering.

The apology came following Dr Firdous Ashiq’s speech in which she referred to the quake and said these were signs that when any change took place, there would be restiveness under the ground. Maybe this early change is also not acceptable to the earth,” she stated with a smile on her face.

The statement instantly became viral on social media with massive backlash from the netizens who criticized SAPM over her comment.

Later, in a video clip, Awan said she regretted the statement and that it had been distorted and presented out of the context.

“I spoke to give courage to the audience in the context of social media, but it was given the wrong colour and circulated, which I condemn. I request the media instead of circulating this statement, to highlight the statement regarding street children,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 26 persons were killed and more than five hundred injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan.

Several houses, shops and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, images obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks on roads. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and emergency was also declared at all the hospitals.

Meteorological Department said that according to its assessment, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province.

“The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir,” Chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told.